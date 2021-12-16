FARMINGTON — A threat by a Mt. Blue Middle School student this week was deemed empty and without any credible intent or plan, Superintendent Chris Elkington revealed in a school safety update sent to parents and students.

“MBMS administration immediately investigated and found that what was said was said out of frustration and there was no credible threat,” Elkington wrote in the update. “The investigation included a parent coming to the school, the student being questioned, the student’s locker & book bag being searched, and the student’s friends and classmates being interviewed.”

“The words that were supposed to have been said have kind of been twisted,” Elkington said in a phone interview. “Upon reviewing and talking to, interviewing kids and finding out where it was done and how it was said, it wasn’t made as a threat — it was made as comments, but the comments were not appropriate.”

Elkington said the student “regrets what was said.”

The superintendent said the investigation was conducted over two days. The delay in informing parents was because the threat was made at the end of the school day and required further examination the following day.

He declined to comment on what measures the district is taking to address the student and their actions.

Though it was not a credible threat, the situation has been taken with extra concern following the aftermath of a mass shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan. The shooter, a 15-year-old sophomore at the school, killed four students and wounded seven others — six students and one teacher.

“Our strong belief is that by following our present expectations around student, staff and school safety, with what we know did or did not happen in Michigan, that we are prepared to deal with a similar situation if the events we know of started to occur here,” Elkington wrote.

« Previous

filed under: