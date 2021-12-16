FARMINGTON — The holidays will be a bit brighter for 74 families thanks to the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce’s Gerry Wiles Holiday Food Basket program.

The program is totally different this year, Shannon Chase Smith, program chair, said Friday, Dec. 10. Businesses couldn’t get the turkeys, other items for the baskets, she noted.

“This year each family will be given $30 in Chamber Bucks to be used at local Chamber businesses,” Smith said. “They can get a ham if they prefer.”

Food pantries are giving out gift cards this year, but they only have ones for Hannaford, she said.

The 74 families chosen to receive baskets are made up of 253 people, Smith said.

Nine area food pantries will benefit from the remaining money donated to the Gerry Wiles Holiday Food Basket Program, she said.

With matching grants, the pantries will be able to provide 16,000 meals.

“It’s good to be involved,” Lory Zamboni said. Her employer, Richard Bjorn of Kyes Insurance Agency, has been matching community donations to area food pantries for several years.

The Chamber renamed its holiday food basket program for Gerry Wiles in 2010. Well known in the community, he could often be found working in the background to support those in need.

Numerous businesses, business owners, organizations and individuals supported the program this year.

