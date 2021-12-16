The 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor was remembered Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Livermore Falls. Members of the VFW Post 3335 color guard seen from left are John Dube, Don Frechette, Jim Manter, Larry Bilodeau and Clyde Pingree. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
A National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day observance was held in Livermore Falls Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 7. Larry Bilodeau is seen giving a prayer at right while auxiliary members Marleen Walker and Lynn Dunton wait to place a wreath in memory of those lost or wounded in the attack. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Local veterans organizations held a service in Livermore Falls Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 7, as part of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Auxiliary members Marleen Walker and Lynn Dunton (not seen) place a wreath in the Androscoggin River in honor of those lost or wounded in the attack by the Japanese 80 years ago. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser