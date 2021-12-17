FARMINGTON – Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual international health campaign organized by major breast cancer charities every October to increase awareness of the disease and to raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure.

Breast cancer awareness month is a yearly campaign that educates people about the importance of early screening, tests and more. This campaign starts on Oct. 1 and ends on Oct. 31 every year.

Mindy Enman and the other stylists at Hair Designs Unlimited raised $3,422 doing pink hair extensions throughout the month of October. She has been doing pink extensions for a number of years and has raised over $10,000, all coming from community members.

All proceeds will go to the Harold Alfond Cancer Center in Augusta.

