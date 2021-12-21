First graders from W.G. Mallet School mail letters to their families at the Farmington Post Office Friday, Dec. 17, to participate in “The Flat Stanley Project.” The entire first grade class mailed letters with pictures of their faces glued on to drawings “to bring themselves on adventures to places they can’t go” like the eponymous character of children’s book “Flat Stanley.” Kay Neufeld/Franklin Journal
