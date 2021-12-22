Mrs. Landry’s Grade I class at Spruce Mountain Primary School
Dear Santa,
How are you? For Christmas I would like fluffy slime and a new pair of shoes and a bunny stuffy.
Love Maelei
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs Claus? for Chrit-mas I wood lik hovr-bord and a dron.
I love you Santa Parker
Dear Santa,
How is mrs claws? I would like fidgets. Thank You
Luv Nola
Dear Santa,
You are amazing. for Christmas like Ipad and apple fan.
Elsa
Dear Santa,
You are amazing. for chrisImas i like a rid mini Brans and strechy toys
Liam Love
Dear Santa,
you are amaing How is Mrs I Like I Would Big Bunny
From Hunter
Dear Santa,
ur the Best toy maker for chritmas liks star wwars and avenJr tats
Kade
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the gifs and how are you? I wol like a new doll sEt and Pappit.
Tallulah
Dear Santa,
You are amazing. I would like a nuw kkoloring Book.
Noelle
Dear Santa,
I hope Y u Are feling good. For Christmas I W I pad and ne googl fom.
Carter Luv.
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs claus? for Christmas I wuld like a fon and jewlry set and fichs.
Love Lola
Dear Santa,
yoh are amazing. for Christmas I Wdo like a dron and Hot Wel and UEfonb
Tristan
Dear Santa,
HI How are you? for Christmas Yod like Ho Bord and make up and Jubo PoPat
Emma
Dear Santa,
Thank you for. the gifs and how are you? For Christmas I wol like gitar
Kauleigh
Dear Santa,
I would like a Pelicen toy game
Joel
Dear Santa,
I want a T-Rex with laser eyes that walks, and follows me. I also like monster trucks. I love you Santa. Next time maybe just Rudolph will pull your sleigh and the silly reindeer
Love, Kristopher
Mrs. Crabtree’s Grade 1 class at Spruce Mountain Primary School
Dear Santa
Do you like gingerbread mans? I do. You are so nice to Kids. I love you so much. I want a blow up polar bear.
Love, Koden
Dear Santa,
I like you and your dear. How old are you? I want a Tayolls from Sonic.
Love, Alex
Dear Santa,
I like your rad soot. Is it rily kold thar? I wont a clown mask.
Love, Nolan
Dear Santa,
I like your toys. You are cul. Are the toys redy?
Yor frend, Christian
Dear Santa,
Do younhave your Christmas tree up? I like your red soot. Can I have a Popit?
Love, Willow
Dear Santa,
Are the toy redy? I love you Santa. Can you get me a Barbee farm?
Love, Keslee
Dear Santa,
Do you have your lits up? I want a sokr bol.
Love, Hannah
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? You are so kind. Can I pleese heve some packs of Pokemon cards?
Love, Windsor
Dear Santa,
Do you have your Christmas tree up yet? I love you Santa. I wont a LOL doll so much.
Love, Kenzlee
Dear Santa,
I will have some coces out for you. I like your red soot. I wont a now bapack.
Love, Ava
Dear Santa,
I like you. I saw the randeer. Can you bring me sume fake nals?
Love, Sadie
Dear Santa,
Do you have your toys finisht? You are so nise. Can you bring me some dolls?
Love from, Johna
Dear Santa,
Do you fle good? Can I ples hav a boanarro?
Love, Jett
Dear Santa,
I miss you and missiz Cloz. Do you have your Chritmas tree up? Can I have a ras car?
Love, Dean
