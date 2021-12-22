Mrs. Landry’s Grade I class at Spruce Mountain Primary School

Dear Santa,

How are you? For Christmas I would like fluffy slime and a new pair of shoes and a bunny stuffy.

Love Maelei

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs Claus? for Chrit-mas I wood lik hovr-bord and a dron.

I love you Santa Parker

Dear Santa,

How is mrs claws? I would like fidgets. Thank You

Luv Nola

Dear Santa,

You are amazing. for Christmas like Ipad and apple fan.

Elsa

Dear Santa,

You are amazing. for chrisImas i like a rid mini Brans and strechy toys

Liam Love

Dear Santa,

you are amaing How is Mrs I Like I Would Big Bunny

From Hunter

Dear Santa,

ur the Best toy maker for chritmas liks star wwars and avenJr tats

Kade

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the gifs and how are you? I wol like a new doll sEt and Pappit.

Tallulah

Dear Santa,

You are amazing. I would like a nuw kkoloring Book.

Noelle

Dear Santa,

I hope Y u Are feling good. For Christmas I W I pad and ne googl fom.

Carter Luv.

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs claus? for Christmas I wuld like a fon and jewlry set and fichs.

Love Lola

Dear Santa,

yoh are amazing. for Christmas I Wdo like a dron and Hot Wel and UEfonb

Tristan

Dear Santa,

HI How are you? for Christmas Yod like Ho Bord and make up and Jubo PoPat

Emma

Dear Santa,

Thank you for. the gifs and how are you? For Christmas I wol like gitar

Kauleigh

Dear Santa,

I would like a Pelicen toy game

Joel

Dear Santa,

I want a T-Rex with laser eyes that walks, and follows me. I also like monster trucks. I love you Santa. Next time maybe just Rudolph will pull your sleigh and the silly reindeer

Love, Kristopher

Mrs. Crabtree’s Grade 1 class at Spruce Mountain Primary School

Dear Santa

Do you like gingerbread mans? I do. You are so nice to Kids. I love you so much. I want a blow up polar bear.

Love, Koden

Dear Santa,

I like you and your dear. How old are you? I want a Tayolls from Sonic.

Love, Alex

Dear Santa,

I like your rad soot. Is it rily kold thar? I wont a clown mask.

Love, Nolan

Dear Santa,

I like your toys. You are cul. Are the toys redy?

Yor frend, Christian

Dear Santa,

Do younhave your Christmas tree up? I like your red soot. Can I have a Popit?

Love, Willow

Dear Santa,

Are the toy redy? I love you Santa. Can you get me a Barbee farm?

Love, Keslee

Dear Santa,

Do you have your lits up? I want a sokr bol.

Love, Hannah

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? You are so kind. Can I pleese heve some packs of Pokemon cards?

Love, Windsor

Dear Santa,

Do you have your Christmas tree up yet? I love you Santa. I wont a LOL doll so much.

Love, Kenzlee

Dear Santa,

I will have some coces out for you. I like your red soot. I wont a now bapack.

Love, Ava

Dear Santa,

I like you. I saw the randeer. Can you bring me sume fake nals?

Love, Sadie

Dear Santa,

Do you have your toys finisht? You are so nise. Can you bring me some dolls?

Love from, Johna

Dear Santa,

Do you fle good? Can I ples hav a boanarro?

Love, Jett

Dear Santa,

I miss you and missiz Cloz. Do you have your Chritmas tree up? Can I have a ras car?

Love, Dean

