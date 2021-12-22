It was a terrific Sunday at New Life Baptist Church. Pastor Grimbilas focused on the angelic announcement of the Lord’s birth. After singing several Christmas carols to open the service, the pastor focused on the practical aspects of that miraculous angelic appearance.

He focused on the fact that these shepherds were out in the world, in the dark of the night, doing a job that no one really thanked them for. His encouragement is that often, we feel as if we are doing a lot in the world and no one seems to care. We cannot control what others do, but we can just to keep doing what is right in a thankless world. It may seem as if we are often operating in the dark, but God really does know right where we are and how to find us.

The angelic visit brought a huge change to the lives of those shepherds. The darkness that surrounded them was shattered. All of a sudden, they were looking at the world in a different light. Grimbilas then asked the people what God would have to do in their lives to get them to see things, not only is different light, but in the Lord’s light?

The next point the pastor brought up was the fact that the message given to the shepherds was one of the most amazing messages ever given to man. Luke 2:10-14 explains, “And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.” The truth of that message is still real for us today. We can look for Jesus, accepting Him for who He is, God in the flesh who paid the price for our sins.

Next, he pointed out the need for us to do what the shepherds did. They did what God wanted them to do and they did it right away. Luke 2:15-16 says “And it came to pass, as the angels were gone away from them into heaven, the shepherds said one to another, Let us now go even unto Bethlehem, and see this thing which is come to pass, which the Lord hath made known unto us. And they came with haste, and found Mary, and Joseph, and the babe lying in a manger.” The shepherds were blessed because they did what God wanted. God is still the same God. He is willing to bless our lives when we do the things that God wants us to do when He wants us to do them.

Finally, the shepherds had the great opportunity to share what the Lord had done. They took advantage of that opportunity. They told everyone who would listen. Luke 2:17-18, “And when they had seen it, they made known abroad the saying which was told them concerning this child. And all they that heard it wondered at those things which were told them by the shepherds.” Isn’t that the same opportunity that we have today? We need to share how God can change lives.

In the afternoon, the church put on the first performance of their homegrown Christmas music program, “Bethlehem’s Lamb.” Two of the songs were written for the program. It was a fun-filled time that all enjoyed. A special encore performance will be held next Sunday, Dec. 26, at 2 p.m.

Everyone is invited to all regular services of New Life Baptist Church, located at 66 Hyde Rd in Jay. Adult and children’s Bible classes are held at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Morning services are 10:30 a.m. each Sunday morning.

