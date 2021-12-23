JAY — The exciting New Life Baptist Church, located at 66 Hyde Rd in Jay, has two special and exciting Christmas services in the next week. On Friday, Christmas Eve night, the church will host its annual Christmas Eve candlelight service starting at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to join in this heart warming services. There will be singing of traditional carols, special music, and a vibrant retelling of the Christmas story from the Bible.

The other upcoming fun-filled service is the original Christmas music program, Bethlehem’s Lamb. This music-based service has traditional music and the theme song which was written by those at the church. New Life Baptist Church invites everyone to join them at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26 for this one-time Christmas music performance.

JAY — Jay Baptist Church on Smith Avenue invites the public to join us for a time of singing Christmas carols on Dec. 23 from 6 to 7 p.m. This program, as well as all December church services, is being held on the Lower Level. Following the program, cookies and beverages will be served. For more information, call Pastor Gary Bestwick at 500-3801.

WILTON – First Congregational Church/UCC on Main Street will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. All are welcome at the service of lessons and carols with a special skit.

WILTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton will celebrate a full Communion Service Christmas Eve at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 24. The Episcopal Church welcomes all people to worship. St. Luke’s is located at 59 High Street at the corner of High and School Streets. Masks are required in our building at all times. Windows will be open for ventilation so please dress accordingly. FMI: [email protected], 207-645-2639, stlukeswilton.org.

NORTH LIVERMORE — North Livermore Baptist Church will have their Christmas Eve service beginning at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24.

LIVERMORE FALLS — First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls will have a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24.

LIVERMORE FALLS – Emmanuel Assembly of God will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service – Join us for our Annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service Friday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m.

