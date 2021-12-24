REGION —This virtual short term 4–H program club for all youth ages 9-16 will meet the Mondays of January 24, 31, and February 7, 14, and Tuesday February 22 at 4:30 p.m.

The program also includes an optional in-person Maple Workshop Day on Saturday, Feb. 26, in Greenwood.

We will learn about tree ages and characteristics, practice tree identification, explore the versatility of trees, careers involved with forests, and learn about tapping maple trees for syrup. Youth will receive kits in the mail for accompanying hands-on activities including tree ring counting, tree cookie ornaments, tree identification books, maple candies, and maple syrup thickness and taste samples.

Register by Jan. 12 at https://extension.umaine.edu/4h/virtual-learning-hub/open-registrations/.

In-Person Maple Workshop: Saturday, Feb. 26 in Greenwood.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sara King at 207-743-6329 or 1-800-287-1482 (in Maine) to discuss needs.

