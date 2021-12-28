FARMINGTON — Selectmen voted 4-1 Tuesday night to hire Berry-Talbot-Royer, a certified public accounting firm in Falmouth, to handle some town treasurer responsibilities.

Treasurer LucyAnn Cook resigned earlier this month, and the one applicant for the position was not qualified, Town Manager Christian Waller said.

The firm would be able to meet the town’s immediate and future business management needs, Waller said. Naming a treasurer for other duties would still be needed, he noted.

Town Clerk Leanne Dickey has almost 30 years of experience with the town, Waller said, and could be relieved of some duties to handle some the treasurer had been been doing. She would be compensated accordingly, he added.

Berry-Talbot-Royer is one of two in the state that does municipal audits and is expanding its services, Waller said. It has sufficient staff, he noted. Farmington uses the other firm for its audits, he added.

The Falmouth firm could start once the proposal was accepted and could easily integrate their processes with the new system the town just entered with Bangor Savings Bank, Waller said.

“One of the Oxford County commissioners couldn’t say enough positive about them getting a confusing situation straightened out,” Waller said. He planned to reach out next week to officials in Greenwood who have also used the firm.

The proposal had two options: $8,000 per week or $90,000 per year for three years. A withdrawal clause for either party is included in the latter.

Selectmen Matthew Smith, Stephan Bunker, Michael Fogg and Scott Landry were in favor of a three-year contract. Selectman Joshua Bell was opposed because he wanted time to read the agreement and meet with the partners. Discussing the proposal was the agenda item, he noted.

A few years ago the town moved from having an assessor in the office to working with a large company that is only in the office some Thursdays, Fogg noted. It’s different than having an assessor in his own office, he said, and this will be different also.

Bunker supported Waller’s recommendation, noting he didn’t plan to micromanage.

Smith was concerned about year-end tasks and wanted to move forward as soon as possible.

“It doesn’t make sense to go through the random process twice if this is the right entity to be doing business with in the first place,” Waller said. “I’m confident they are.”

A meeting will be set up between the firm’s partners and the selectmen for next week. Selectmen will be provided a copy of the contract, which will also be reviewed by the town’s attorney.

« Previous

filed under: