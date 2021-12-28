A story on a lifetime of tuning pianos in the Jan. 13 edition featured Richard Robitaille as he tunes a piano at his showroom in Turner. File photo/Franklin Journal
In January, to support Frank I. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 in Jay, the weekly suppers normally held inside changed to pre-ordered take-out because of COVID-19. Seen clockwise from left on Friday, Jan. 15, are Janice Sweeney, Jim Manter, Rob Pelchat, Larry Bilodeau, John Dube and Pam Manter. File photo/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Chevy Rundlett of Wilton is seen at the Kineowatha Park ice skating rink Thursday afternoon, Jan. 21. File photo/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Saturday, Jan. 30, saw 558 anglers taking part in the 6th Annual Hollandstrong Derby, raising $19,137 for scholarships. Organizer Deb Roberts is seen with the prizewinning fish shortly before the derby ended. File photo/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Mackenzie Walker of Jay, a senior in the Life Skills program at SMHS, was hired at Berry Fruit Farm in Livermore Falls. She is shown holding trays of creme horns and garlic knots, just some of the items she bakes there. File photo/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Six-year old Ryker Hyde of Vienna is seen playing in the snow in Wilton Sunday afternoon, Feb. 21. File photo/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Ronald Begin walks his five-year-old rescue dog, Rambo on Old Jay Hill Road Sunday afternoon, Feb. 28. File photo/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Saturday, March 6, at the family resource festival hosted by Southern 21st Century Kids of F.R.A.N.K.L.I.N. from left Carey Kennedy of Jay and siblings Aubree Williams and Bentley Williams of Livermore Falls roast marshmallows. Throughout the day families enjoyed free food, information, raffles and outdoor activities. File photo/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Turrin Mondor poses at the Center for Entrepreneurial Studies on Main Street in Farmington where they have a 300-hour funded position through the federal Workforce Innovations and Opportunities Act. Mondor is the first person in Franklin County to receive the youth-focused category of these federal funds. File photo/Franklin Journal
In March, an article on misplaced mill workers featured the workshop that George Castonguay built in Jay to develop his artwork, which ranges from woodcarving to murals such as the nature scene painted on the building. File photo/Franklin Journal
North Chesterville Extension Homemakers held a drive-through Easter Basket Saturday, April 3, at the Chesterville Town Office. Glenda Barker is seen preparing the baskets given to area children. File photo/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Triplet goat kids were born at Kyesland Farms in Jay sometime in the overnight hours of Tuesday, April 6. Wednesday afternoon beagle pup Tru washes the face of newborn James while he is bottle fed. File photo/Livermore Falls Advertiser
The 8th Annual Farmington Earth Day Cleanup was held Thursday afternoon, April 22. Seen picking up near the tennis courts at Hippach Field are from left, Nora McCourt, Maya Kellett and Avery Jessen. The trio are eighth grade students at Mt. Blue Middle School. File photo/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Youth ages four to six warm up prior to the first T-ball game of the season at Brettun’s ball fields in Livermore Saturday, May 1. File photo/Livermore Falls Advertiser
The Farmington Farmers’ Market opens for the season on Saturday, May 1. File photo/Franklin Journal
Bernadette Harvell of Farmington secures her kayak at the Wilson Lake boat launch in Wilton after her first time out this year Saturday, May 15. File photo/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Chloe Hewett-Adams of Wilton is seen swimming with a float in Wilson Lake Friday afternoon, May 21. File photo/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Monday morning, May 31, Marlene Walker places her hand over her heart after placing a wreath at the World War II Monument in Union Park in Livermore Falls. Memorial Day observances were also held in Jay, Livermore and Fayette. File photo/Livermore Falls Advertiser
While reports say that interest in the trades is on a decline, many in the region are fighting to keep interest in skilled trades such as blacksmithing and masonry alive. Pictured are blacksmithing tools and metal-worked creations in a warehouse artisan Vera Johnson is converting into an arts center in Wilton. File photo/Franklin Journal
Students react as Spruce Mountain principal T J Plourde takes a video just prior to the students marching down the hill and onto Griffin Field at the Livermore Falls campus for graduation Sunday, June 13. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal file photo
The Wilton Town Report was dedicated to Hazel Flagg who worked at the Mt. Blue school district for 31 years and has served in many local groups and organizations. File photo/Livermore Falls Advertiser