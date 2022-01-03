• Thurman Brown II, 33, Rangeley, domestic violence assault, Friday, Dec. 17, in Rangeley, $200 bail, Rangeley Police Department.

• Vicki L. Bachelder, 35, Farmington, violation of protective order, Sunday, Dec. 19, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Rayshawn Q. Stokely, 33, Carthage, two warrants failure to appear, Tuesday, Dec. 21, in Carthage, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Cory J. Gurney, 45, Auburn, three warrants violation of bail, warrant domestic violence assault, warrant domestic violence terrorizing, warrant domestic violence criminal threatening, two warrants violation of protection from abuse order, warrant criminal mischief, two warrants violation condition of release, Thursday, Dec. 23, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Thomas M. Sanders, 24, Benton, operating under the influence, Saturday, Dec. 25, in Sandy River Plantation, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• George S. Stamboules, 47, resident town unknown, domestic violence assault, domestic violence assault, criminal restraint, obstructing report of crime, Sunday, Dec. 26, in Oxford County, $250 bail, Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Bruce D. Bain, 58, Carrabassett Valley, operating after suspension, failure to pay fines, Tuesday, Dec. 28, in Jay, $3,000 unsecured bail, Jay Police Department.

• Brian K. Smart, 22, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Tuesday, Dec. 28, in Jay, personal recognizance bail, Jay Police Department.

• Daniel J. Severance, 24, Industry, two counts assault, one count each of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct loud unreasonable noise, escape, Friday, Dec. 29, in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Todd C. Welch, 40, New Sharon, four warrants failure to appear, Thursday, Dec. 30, in Franklin County, Maine State Police.

• Clayton C. Hall, 57, New Sharon, warrant contempt order, Thursday, Dec. 30, in Franklin County, $7,493 bail, Maine State Police.

• Stephen A. Thurston, 33, Kingfield, operating under the influence, Friday, Dec. 31, in Kingfield, $3,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Rebecca E. Haines, 42, Jay, violation condition of release, Friday, Dec. 31, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

