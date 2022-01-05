FAYETTE — Monica Webb, second and third grade teacher at Fayette Central School created a fun writing prompt for students during the holiday season. The writing prompt was, “If Santa’s reindeer had COVID, what animal would you suggest take their place?”

She taught students how to write letters to persuade people with an opinion. Persuasive letters have an opening sentence, state the opinion, give reasons why and then restate the opinion. After teaching students this setup Webb then set students free to write their own letter to Santa along with drawing a picture of their chosen animal.

Students chose animals ranging from mice to wolves to eagles and an assortment of additional animals. Khloe says, “Sprinkle magic dust on the dogs. I think they could possibly fly then. You should do dogs because they are cute and cuddly. They are loyal and helpful.” Jaxson says, “I think you should use elephants. They are strong. They are big. They will make sure you won’t fly off the house.” Gideon says, “I think you should use dragons to pull your sleigh. They are fast. They can melt the snow. They can fly. That is why I think you should use dragons to pull your sleigh.”

See all of their stories on https://www.facebook.com/fayettecentralschool.

