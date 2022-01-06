LIVERMORE FALLS — A community group has organized a town hall forum to talk about challenges and concerns facing Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls, an organizer, Elicia Pillsbury, said.

The forum for residents of the three towns will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 19 in the cafeteria of the former Livermore Falls High School, now known as the Area Youth Sports Building, at 25 Cedar St. in Livermore Falls.

It is a great way to get together and brainstorm solutions to the challenges the towns face, Pillsbury said. Some of the perceived challenges, in general, could be taxes, the school system, snowplowing, the sewer system and parking, she said.

State Sen. Lisa Keim, R-Dixfield, Sen. Russell Black, R-Wilton, Sen. Jeffrey Timberlake, R-Turner, and Rep. Sheila Lyman, R-Livermore Falls, are expected to attend. Local town representatives may also, Pillsbury said.

People will be grouped by town to discuss challenges, problems and concerns, and their ideas will be put on whiteboards.

“We just want to start the process,” Pillsbury said. “We sit down and complain a lot but we’re not doing anything about it. We want to come up with solutions and start moving forward.”

Refreshments will be available.

The next meeting of the group, which has no name, is at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Pillsbury’s office in the Nason Block at 1 Depot St. Suite B in Livermore Falls. All are welcome to attend.

