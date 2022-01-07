FARMINGTON — The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), in cooperation with the Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation District, welcomes all Franklin County residents with an interest in conservation practices on private agricultural lands and woodlands to participate in a Local Working Group meeting. The meeting is set for 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, via zoom.

The purpose of the meeting is to gather local input to be able to prioritize how the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) funds that Franklin County NRCS receives will be cost shared. The group will discuss local Franklin County natural resource priorities and provide recommendations on the prioritization and allocation of funds under the 2023 Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).

Agricultural producers, private woodland owners, members of environmental/watershed organizations or land trusts, professionals in soil, water, plant, wetland or wildlife sciences, and those familiar with agricultural and natural resource concerns in Franklin County are welcome to join the group for discussion and refreshments.

For more information or a link for the meeting, email [email protected] or visit franklincountyswcd.org after Jan 10.

Anyone who requires special accommodations to attend the meeting or has any questions should call Amanda Burton, NRCS District Conservationist, by Jan. 12 at 207-860-7335 or Corie Willard at 207-778-4279.

