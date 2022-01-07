Happy New Year! Can you believe it, it’s the end of the first week of 2022!

Christmas 2021 is behind us, but virus variants don’t seem to be letting up! So, we go cautiously into another year of uncertainty!! And now they are saying we should start wearing a particular type of mask — when many of us weren’t wearing any at all! I’m still making my double-sided cloth masks with a variety of prints for men-women and children and will probably continue to do so, as I feel some protection is better than NONE! They are reversible — after washing — so that you don’t breathe in the “exterior” germs! The section over the bridge of the nose has to be adjusted when you switch sides of the mask which “warns” you not to do so if it hasn’t been washed!

Many of the Community organizations are still erring on the side of caution and NOT holding their monthly meetings at this time — Tumbledown Tackers First Monday at noon in the Town Office meeting room — UofM Extension second Tuesday 10:30 a.m. in the Town Office meeting room — WCC Church Aid first Wednesday at Parsonage (closed for the winter)/dining room of the Church 7 p.m. — The Board of Selectmen Second and Fourth Tuesdays 6:30 p.m. Town Office meeting room — Planning Board and Board of Appeals — Mystic Tie Lodge (Masons) 3rd Wednesday of each month (except January and February no meetings) supper at 6:30 p.m. meeting at 7:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Town Hall are still holding their meetings at present with distancing and masks. Both the church and town hall are handicap (stairway) accessible with a handicap lift.

