• Brett W. Philbrick, 50, Dixfield, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, Jan. 5, in Jay, warrant failure to appear, personal recognizance bail, Jay Police Department.
• Stephanie D. Gallant, 42, Jay, three warrants failure to appear, Wednesday, Jan. 8, in Jay, $250 bail, Jay Police Department.
• Gabriel A. Wilbur, 31, Wilton, failure to comply with sex offender registry, Friday, Jan. 10, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.
• Anthony M. Gage Jr., 32, Penobscot, warrant failure to appear, Friday, Jan. 10, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
