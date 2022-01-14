CANTON — Selectmen accepted the resignation of Code Enforcement Officer Scott Mills during their meeting Thursday.

In his letter dated Dec. 13, Mills said he retired from his “permanent career” in May. With his his part-time position as CEO for Hartford he said he decided he no longer wanted the job in Canton.

Mills was hired in May.

The town plans to advertise the position in local newspapers soon, Town Clerk Carol Buzzell said.

Buzzell also announced the town will receive $24,269 from the sale of a house that was part of the town’s buyout of homes after the village flooded in 2003.

The home was financed with money from a Community Development Block Grant with the agreement that the owners would repay the town if they sold it, according to Diane Ray, one of those who helped set up the buyout program.

The home was moved to Buckfield and the heirs of the owners are selling it, Buzzell said. The money is in escrow and will be released after selectmen sign the mortgage deed, she said.

In another money matter, selectmen decided to pay a $3,000 bill to DGD Trucking of Rumford for stump removal last summer at Pine Grove Cemetery on Route 108. According to Vice Chairwoman Carole Robbins, the bill was sent 76 days ago and “needs to be paid.”

Selectmen authorized the payment.

In other news, Kim Bowie, a representative of Green Lantern Solar, presented a solar energy proposal for the town that includes a 25-year contract with the Vermont company.

Bowie told selectmen the town would “basically offset their electric bill by entering into the energy billing program, which allows Maine utility customers to offset their electric bill by using the output of the solar array for renewable energy (source).”

Bowie said the town would benefit by an estimated “$1,256 annually to be taken off your (utility) bill, that’s roughly $105 each bill.” She also explained the town would be “locking into a tariff rate, which is already lower than the standard utility rate.”

Robbins said she wasn’t comfortable deciding about signing on with the solar company in the absence of Selectman Scotty Kilbreth and Chairman Russell Adams at Thursday’s meeting. She also was hesitant about a 25-year contract.

