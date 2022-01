• Nathan S. Blake, 33, Freeman Township, warrant violation of protection from abuse order, domestic violence assault, Tuesday, Jan. 11, in Freeman Township, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Cory J. Hutchinson, 35, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, Jan. 12, in Farmington, $500 bail, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Chrissy A. Meserve, 33, Auburn, operating under the influence, Friday, Jan. 14, in Farmington, $3,000 unsecured, Farmington Police Department.

• Casey C. Flagg, 43, Rumford, warrant failure to appear, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Sunday, Jan. 16, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Eric A. Boncore, 46, Weld, terrorizing, stalking, Monday, Jan. 17, in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jeffrey W. Greenwood, 53, Wilton, domestic violence assault, Tuesday, Jan. 18, in Wilton, $150 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Aaron N. Upham, 41, Boothbay Harbor, operating under the influence, Wednesday, Jan. 19, in Coplin Plantation, personal recognizance, $3,000 unsecured, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Eric Boncore, 46, Weld, criminal trespass, violation condition of release, Friday, Jan. 21, in Jay, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Alison Potito, 51, Groton, Massachusetts, operating under the influence, Friday, Jan. 21, in Rangeley, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

