REGION —The three top teams all won this past Sunday in the Mountain Valley Rec Basketball League and have distanced themselves from the rest. Smart Care PT, Archies, Inc and Hotel Rumford are all now 6-1 as the second half of the regular season commenced. Jay (0-6) drew the week’s bye.

Smart Care made quick work of Cannatopia Runners (2-5) from the beginning as cruised to a 87-54 victory. Smart Care was led by Nick St Germain with 21 points, followed by brother Jeremy with 20 (5 threes) and Blake Rothwell with 19 more. The Runners were paced again by Hunter Meeks with 20 points and Brandon Mitchell with 12.

Archies allowed The Thunder (2-6) to keep the next game close but earned a 76-69 victory despite shooting wows. Archies had 4 players hit double digit points, Eric Berry 15, and 13 a piece from Nate Carson, Owen Jones and Kindle Bonsall. The Thunder got 20 points (6 threes) from Mike Pare, 17 from Riley Flynn and 10 from Will Bean.

Finally Hotel Rumford used their size and strength to overpower Horrace Mann Insurance (2-5), 83-57. Tom Danylik and Eric Canwell each had 20 points, while Scott New (4 threes) and Craig Milledge added 14 each. Horrace Mann was directed by Jonah Sautter with 19 points (5 threes), Lucus Curtis 12 (4 threes) and Dalton Webster 10.

