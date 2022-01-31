FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners will hear several requests Tuesday for American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for equipment and projects.

The meeting is at 3:15 p.m. at the commissioners’ meeting room at the county courthouse on Main Street. It is also available for viewing on Zoom.

Commissioners will also open bids for five hybrid vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office.

Susan Pratt, county program administrator, said one of the proposals is for eight laptops to be wired for remote use so county government employees can work at home or at other facilities.

Other requests include $40,525 for improvements to the World War I Teague Memorial Arch, including making it handicap accessible and installing benches. The arch is at the intersection of state Route 4/Fairbanks Road and Box Shop Hill Road/Belcher Road. It is owned by the county. Members of the Mt. Blue Area Garden Club are heading up the project.

Another request is for $75,000 from Safe Voices to assist with its $1.87 million housing project. The organization is also seeking funds from other entities, Pratt said.

Another proposal is for 16 lightweight body armor vests for sheriff’s deputies, Pratt said.

There is a Sheriff’s Office proposal to improve security at the aging fueling facility on County Way used by the county and Farmington Police Department. It is estimated to cost between $13,000 to $16,000, she said. The project, if commissioners approve it, would have to go out to bid, she said.

There are also two proposals from Charlie Woodworth, executive director of Greater Franklin Development Council, in Farmington. One is for $240,000 to implement broadband service and the other is for $40,000 toward a $100,000 broadband analysis of Franklin County.

