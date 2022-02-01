FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to accept the sole bid of about $157,000 for five hybrid cruisers from Quirk Auto in Augusta.

The money will come from the county’s allotment of the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Ford Explorers operate half on gas and half on electricity, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said. It will cost nearly $10,000 each to equip them, including blue lights, push bars and safety cages, he said. They will be available in several months.

Five vehicles are being traded in, Nichols said.

The county has received half of its allocation of $5.86 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. It is expected to receive the second half after July 1.

Commissioners also approved the purchase of 16 lighter, body armor plates that can be slipped into deputies’ vests for added protection. They cost about $5,902, which will also be covered by federal funds.

Prior to adjourning, Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong asked members to bow their heads in silent prayer to remember past Chief Deputy Raymond Meldrum who died Jan. 26 at the age of 76.

“Ray served the people of Franklin County for 38 years starting in 1974 working at the Sheriff’s Office as a deputy, detective and then appointed to Chief Deputy in 2000,” according to a post on the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’ Facebook page. “Ray was a well respected leader at the Sheriff’s Office and known for his fairness. The people of Franklin County were well served by the professionalism he possessed. He will be missed by all.”

« Previous

filed under: