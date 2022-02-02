This morning it was -18F when I opened my eyes long enough to see the Weather Channel app showing the temperature. It’s been a cold week, but this time when I went out to feed the birds, the air feel as though it would shatter.

I soon adjusted to the cold, hard air and even took the time to investigate buck hoof prints. There were also rabbit and squirrel tracks and, of course, a variety of bird tracks everywhere.

About mid-day, I decided to bundle up and go for a walk. The thermometer said it was up to a balmy -8F. I almost reconsidered, but off I went, bundled in layers of angora and down with my hands securely encased in polar fleece-lined ski mitts.

With a warm scarf wrapped around my neck, a hat covering my ears, and fur-lined boots, I daringly put my hand on the doorknob, twist it, and set out. Once I got going, it wasn’t bad at all. That is until I turned around after about a mile and had the wind blowing in my face. Fortunately, my scarf and sunglasses were adequate to keep all but a bit of bare skin from feeling the brazen bite.

I listened to the pine boughs share their whispers along with the occasional interruption of remaining, clinging dry leaves. Were they making fun of me or commenting on my bravery? As I walked past an open field, I could hear at least one deer butting his antlers against a tree. Was he showing off or working off frustrations?

A squeal in the woods got my attention. Then on the way back, several blue jays (do you think they know they aren’t blue?) flew overhead, squawking no doubt about the high price of transportation and food.

It was a spiritual walk as I admired the shadows retreating from the overhead light and noticed the sunshine sparkles on the snow-blanketed fields. I had made the right decision. I highly recommend moving out of your comfort zone and braving the elements when you are able.

Once home, my first thought was to make Italian Hot Chocolate (Cioccolata Calda). It’s super indulgent and only for those who love and appreciate rich chocolate. My afternoon was complete.

Italian Hot Chocolate

(2-4 servings)

4 oz (115g) slave-free dark chocolate chips, chopped dark sweet chocolate

1 cup whole milk, divided

1 cup heavy cream

4 tbs (50g) Caster sugar

1.5 tsp arrowroot

Method

1. In a small bowl, whisk together a ¼ cup of milk and arrowroot until well combined. Now, In the top of a double boiler, over medium-high heat, whisk together 3/4 of the milk, cream, and sugar. Whisk until the mixture begins to make tiny bubbles around the edge. Now gradually pour in the milk and arrowroot mixture. Whisk until the tiny bubbles form again.

2. Reduce the heat to low and add the chocolate. Gently whisk until the chocolate is completely melted and blended into the milk mixture, 5 mins. The mixture should coat a spoon.

3. Remove from heat. Pour into small mugs, teacups, or demitasse. As it cools, the mixture will thicken, so drink immediately.

Note: White chocolate may be used instead. Please check out my dear friend’s website to learn more about touring Italy and indulging in what Turin has to offer. (www.turinepi.com)

