• Tyler L. Rackliffe, 28, Farmington, disorderly conduct loud unreasonable noise, Friday, Jan. 28, in Farmington, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Parker M. Harris, 19, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Friday, Jan. 28, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Timothy L. Hutchinson, 35, Chesterville, warrant violation of bail, warrant wanted person tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, Friday, Jan. 28, in Franklin County, transferred to Somerset County, Maine State Police.

• Jason D. Valez, 43, Industry, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, Jan. 30, in Farmington, $50 bail, released on payment plan, Farmington Police Department.

• Anthony M. Gage Jr., 32, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Monday, Jan. 31, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Jerry S. Cushman, 37, Farmington, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Monday, Jan. 31, in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Joseph E. Locke, 42, Chesterville, warrant failure to appear, Monday, Jan. 31, in Jay, personal recognizance bail, Jay Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

