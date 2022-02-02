LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted Tuesday to put grounds care, including cemeteries, out to bid.

The board began its review of the preliminary budget for 2022-23.

Town Manager Amanda Allen said grounds care has not been put out to bid since 2014. The person who has been doing the work would be able to submit a bid.

The current contractor is being paid $5,625 for this budget year.

Allen suggested the grounds care contingency line be lowered from $25,000 to $10,000. It is raised to $25,000 on a contract year, which was last year, Allen said.

The health office budget line remained the same at $1,292. Paving also stayed the same at $120,000.

Allen added $150 to the General Assistance budget for training, she said. With the additional funds it brought that budget to $9,110. The town is reimbursed from the state at 70%.

Review of the budget will continue at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the Town Office. Budgets to be reviewed then are Public Works Department, Transfer Station/Municipal Solid Waste, Buildings, Police and Fire Rescue departments and code enforcement.

Tom Barker, chairman of the Budget Committee, said he will make some calls to get committee members to the Feb. 15 meeting.

In other business, the board set a public hearing for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, on four proposed medical marijuana retail stores. Selectmen will then consider a final decision on licensing.

Mark Mancini of Jay would like to open a store at Tree Tops at 72 Main St.

Christopher Shea of Livermore wants to open Fish Meadow Cannabis at 93 Main St. Robert Tarrant of West Gardiner would like to open a store, BJ’s Cannabis, at 75 Main St. Edward Symbal of Westbrook wants to open a store, The Gas Station, at 57 Main St.

The Planning Board accepted site review applications for each of the businesses in January.

