REGION — Hunter Meeks had 33 points and Brandon Mitchell added 27 (4 threes) as The Cannatopia Runners (3-5) pulled off the upset of the season so far, stealing a win from Archies, Inc (6-2), 88-87. The game was close throughout with The Runners then pulling away by double digits. However, Archies hit a few three pointers to close the game and got a few steals to get within 4. After another steal, a three pointer by Eric Berry got Archies within 1, but time ran out on their effort. Zach Broadway helped out the victors with 14 points and Eric Gemelli contributed an additional 10. Archies was led by Nate Carson with 25 points (6 threes), Owen Jones 20 (6 threes), Kindle Bonsall and Eric Berry 15 each.

Hotel Rumford drew a bye for the week and remain at 6-1. Meanwhile, Jay (1-7) was awarded their first win of the year by forfeit over a shorthanded Horrace Mann Insurance (2-6).

In the finale of the day, in what started out as a close contest, Smart Care PT (7-1, 1st place) pulled away from The Thunder (2-6) late in the first half and then turned on the afterburners for a 122-87 victory. Mateo Lapointe led all scorers with 30 points (8 threes) for Smart Care, while Nick St Germain added 29, Cody St Germain 28 (4 threes) and Blake Rothwell 16. The Thunder had 6 players in double digits, Will Bean 22 points, Mike Pare 16 (4 threes). Draven Finnegan 13 (3 threes), Rylee Flynn and Keegan Davis 11 each and Cooper Davis 10.

