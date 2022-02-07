PHILLIPS — The wing on a town plow truck broke when it struck a tree as the driver tried to avoid hitting an ATV on Parlin Road on Thursday, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.
Christopher Steward, 49, of Phillips was driving a 2014 International truck when an ATV came around a corner on the wrong side of the road. When Steward tried to avoid hitting the machine, the plow’s wing hit a tree and broke, Nichols said.
The identity of the young ATV driver is unknown.
Deputy Tyler Gray responded to the accident shortly after 1:30 p.m.
