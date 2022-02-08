• Michael A. McGregor, 28, Skowhegan, warrants three counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violation condition of release, Monday, Feb. 7, in Farmington, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Timothy R. Darnell, 44, Freeman Township, criminal trespass, Monday, Feb. 7, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Franklin County Arrest Log
Related Stories
Latest Articles