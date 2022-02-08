• Michael A. McGregor, 28, Skowhegan, warrants three counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violation condition of release, Monday, Feb. 7, in Farmington, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Timothy R. Darnell, 44, Freeman Township, criminal trespass, Monday, Feb. 7, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: