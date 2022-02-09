“You don’t have to cook fancy or complicated masterpieces – just good food from fresh ingredients.” (Julia Child)

Watching Julia Child on TV in my earlier years, I would lean toward the television. Mom would admonish me that I was too close to the screen, but I was sure that if I got closer, I could absorb Julia’s magic. Despite her comment about not making masterpieces, I still remember the day she made Beef Wellington. She made it look so easy that I told myself one day I would make one. To this day, even though I still think about it, I haven’t even attempted. As a side note, many don’t realize Julia didn’t make Beef Wellington with the frozen boxed pastry that’s common today. She used her French brioche, which takes three days to prepare!

The hashtag “fresh, not fancy” is used on my Instagram food photos. It’s not that I can’t do fancy (trust me, I love “putting on the dog,”) but I don’t want to do that every day. I want to inspire the everyday kitchen chef to think, “I can do that or better.” When we have to get the kids out the door, we’ve arrived home late from work, or we have an otherwise busy schedule, we need guilt-free, simple, healthy, and flavorful food. Like Julia, remember it doesn’t have to be fancy to be tasty. I encourage you to follow Julia’s mantra – “mastering any art is a continuing process.” Plenty of time later to try beefing up a recipe.

Like Julia and my mom, I make both basic and complex salad dressings. Julia Child said, make the dressing as you would a martini. Judging by her oil to vinegar ratio, she must have liked a dry cocktail. Use the best oil available, red or white wine, cider or balsamic vinegar, and fresh seasonings. Sometimes a touch of sweetness, like maple syrup or sugar, is needed. Whisk or shake and use as is, or whisk in mayo for a rich, decadent dressing.

Flavorful inspiration brings us joy. Why be inspired to master homemade salad dressings? They’re so simple a child can make them, too!

In honor of Julia, enjoy this cocktail-style vinaigrette dressing!

Lil’s Martini Inspired Vermouth Basil Vinaigrette

Ingredients

½ tablespoon shallot or scallion, finely minced

3-4 tablespoons dried basil

¼ cup dry vermouth

Splash of lemon juice

½ tablespoon Dijon mustard or 2 teaspoons ground mustard

½ teaspoon salt or to taste

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Fresh ground pepper (to taste)

Directions

Shake all ingredients in a securely lidded jar or whisk in a bowl until well-blended. Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator. Take out a few minutes early to warm to room temperature. Natural extra virgin olive oil with solidify in the fridge. A “winterized olive oil” that doesn’t solidify in the cold works well in dressings.

Now wasn’t that simple?

Meanwhile, if I ever make Beef Wellington, you’ll be among the first to know! Photos, or it didn’t happen, right?

