• Dyllan J. Nile, 32, Salem Township, violation condition of release, Tuesday, Feb. 8, in Phillips, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Darcy L. Smith, 42, Strong, warrant, Tuesday, Feb. 8, in Phillips, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Christopher J. Peters, 28, Farmington, operating under the influence, Wednesday, Feb. 9, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Joshua M. Brann, 34, Farmington, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation condition of release, Wednesday, Feb. 9, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Kyle H. Buckland, 27, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, Feb. 10, in Strong, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Tyler A. Chicoine, 26, Lewiston, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, Feb. 10, in Jay, personal recognizance bail, Jay Police Department.

• John L. Raymond, 34, Langtown Township, warrants for three counts of burglary, three counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Thursday, Feb. 10, in Dixfield, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

