• Jonathan P. Couture, 30, Farmington, operating under the influence, Friday, Feb. 11, in Wilton, $1,000 unsecured bail, Jay Police Department.

• Noah M. Wiley, 21, Buckfield, operating under the influence, Friday, Feb. 11, in Farmington, $500 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Kelly A. Cote, 51, Kingfield, warrant failure to appear, Saturday, Feb. 12, in Kingfield, $2,500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Dahlon J. Campbell, 32, Jay, warrant failure to appear, warrant theft by deception, Saturday, Feb. 12, in Jay, $200 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Andrew E. Tibbetts, 32, Weld, domestic violence terrorizing, Saturday, Feb. 12, in Wilton, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Andrew J. Leblanc, 36, Augusta, operating under the influence, Sunday, Feb. 13, in New Vineyard, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Dennis J. Meaney, 35, Chesterville, operating under the influence, probation hold, Sunday, Feb. 13, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Jakelynn M. Crosby, 30, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Monday, Feb. 14, in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Norman C. Lewis Jr., 37, Chesterville, violation condition of release, fugitive from justice, Monday, Feb. 14, in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: