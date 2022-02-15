FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to accept a negotiated settlement with county Clerk Julie Magoon.

Commissioners met with the county’s attorney, Peter Marchesi, in a 45-minute executive session before making the decision in public.

Magoon began a family leave in late May.

When reached by email, Magoon wrote that she couldn’t comment at this time.

No other information was available Tuesday night.

