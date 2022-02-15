FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to accept a negotiated settlement with county Clerk Julie Magoon.

Commissioners met with the county’s attorney, Peter Marchesi, in a 45-minute executive session before making the decision in public.

Magoon began a family leave in late May.

When reached by email, Magoon wrote that she couldn’t comment at this time.

No other information was available Tuesday night.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Franklin County commissioners
Related Stories
Latest Articles