JAY — The Jay-Livermore Falls Hunting Club will hold the annual awards banquet Sunday, Feb. 20 at VFW Post 3335 on Jewell Street.
Social hour starts at 5 p.m. with the banquet at 6 p.m.
“We wanted to try something different this year, hold it after the Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day,” Jeff Newcomb said.
For more information call Newcomb at 212-5680.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation / World
Trump lawyers fight to block subpoena seeking his testimony
-
Business
Maine regulators approve $90 low-income electric bill credit proposed by Gov. Mills
-
Nation / World
Burning cargo ship is adrift in mid-Atlantic without crew
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Bates College plans to renovate historic Chase Hall
-
Androscoggin County
Lisbon school spending plan would increase local taxes by 4.7%