JAY — The Jay-Livermore Falls Hunting Club will hold the annual awards banquet Sunday, Feb. 20 at VFW Post 3335 on Jewell Street.

Social hour starts at 5 p.m. with the banquet at 6 p.m.

“We wanted to try something different this year, hold it after the Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day,” Jeff Newcomb said.

For more information call Newcomb at 212-5680.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: