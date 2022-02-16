Gov. Janet Mills speaks at a news conference Wednesday in Farmington about the expansion of the University of Maine at Farmington’s Sweatt-Winter Child Care and Early Education Center. Mills addressed the efforts her administration is taking to improve the workforce shortage in early education and child care. At left are UMF president Edward Serna and Katherine Yardley, associate provost and dean of the UMF College of Education, Health and Rehabilitation. Kay Neufeld/Franklin Journal

Gov. Janet Mills, second from left, speaks Wednesday with University of Maine at Farmington associate provost Katherine Yardley, left, state Rep. Scott Landry, D-Farmington, third from left, and UMF president Edward Serna. Mills held a news conference at the university about the Sweatt-Winter Child Care and Early Education Center’s expansion to provide more child care services and education training in the region. Mills addressed the efforts her administration is taking to improve the workforce shortage in early education and child care. Kay Neufeld/Franklin Journal

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
education, Farmington Maine, janet mills, photography, University of Maine at Farmington
Related Stories
Latest Articles