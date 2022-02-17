Endicott

BEVERLY, MA. — Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships of its students, is pleased to announce its Fall 2021 Dean’s List students. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester. Ellah Smith of Rangeley, ME, is among those named to the Dean’s List at Endicott College for the Fall 2021 semester. Smith is majoring in Business Management and is the daughter of Beth Smith.

UUtah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Ellie Hall, of Bowdoinham, ME, was named to the University of Utah’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Hall’s major is listed as Pre Business BS. Hall was among more than 9,600 students named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at the U. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

Champlain

BURLINGTON, VT —The following students have been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the fall 2021 semester. Ian Burke of Farmington, Business Administration major; Maggie Hufnagel of Farmington, Law major; and Katherine Taddeo of Rangeley, Integrative Professional Studies major.

Emmanuel

BOSTON, MA — Emmanuel College has named Emmalee Clark of New Vineyard to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester. Emmanuel College is a co-educational, residential institution with a 17-acre campus in the heart of Boston’s educational, scientific, cultural and medical communities.

Bryant

SMITHFIELD, RI — Bryant University is pleased to recognize the students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement. Michael Gurney, class of 2023, from Farmington has been named to the Deans’ List for the fall 2021 semester.Congratulations to Michael on this outstanding achievement!

UMaine

The University of Maine recognized 3,101 students for achieving Dean’s List honors in the fall 2021 semester. To be eligible for the Full-time Dean’s List, a student must have completed 12 or more calculable credits in the semester and have earned a 3.50 or higher semester GPA. Students who have part-time status during both the fall and spring semesters of a given academic year are eligible for Part-time Dean’s List. They must have completed 12 or more calculable credits over both terms and have earned a combined GPA in those terms of 3.50 or higher. Carrabassett Valley: Alex Gerencer, Jonathan Maidman; Chesterville: Mike Cilley, Isabelle Decker; Farmington: Natalee House; Industry: Marielle Pelletier; Jay: Hannah Maurais, Emily White; Kingfield: Jennifer Davis, Hailey Fenwick, Jackson Masterson, Guin Webster; New Sharon: Ellie Bannerman; Phillips: Kathy Stovall, Destiny Thorndike; Rangeley: Lauren Eastlack; Temple: Aidan Salisbury, Will Salisbury; Wilton: Katie Brittain, Lexi Mittelstadt, Olivia Schanck, Emma Williams

