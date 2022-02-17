LIVERMORE — Selectpersons on Thursday night approved a town meeting warrant article asking for $5,000 for the Brettuns Community Building to put toward replacing the furnace, the oil tank and hot water tank.

The annual town meeting will be held by referendum at the polls Tuesday, April 26, at the Spruce Mountain Primary School on Gibbs Mill Road.

The past couple of years because of COVID-19, the association responsible for the building hasn’t raised as much money, member Tim Cox said. Expenses are being paid, but they can’t come up with the extra, he said.

In 2014, the voters approved leasing the building on Church Street to Friends of Livermore for $1 per year for 99 years. In 2015, the lease was signed with the Livermore Community Center Association.

The building has been insulated, the interior painted and three quarters of the roof repaired, Cox said.

“We’ve been maintaining our end as much as we can,” Cox said. “This is a pretty big hit.”

There were 35 rentals last year, 29 of them by Livermore residents, he said.

People from all over Maine have called about renting, member Pat Litalien said. “The word is out there, we don’t advertise it.” There are more than 20 this year, she said.

Rent is $50 for Livermore residents and $75 for nonresidents, she said.

“Clubs and other groups use it, donating money towards upkeep,” Cox said. Alcohol isn’t allowed, which has cost some rentals, he added.

“We pump water for the town garage and library,” Cox said. “Two to three years ago the furnace quit right after new bathrooms were installed. We had to replace the lavatories, sinks.”

A well on the building property provides water to the town garage behind the building and the town library across Church Street.

If the association had a nonprofit number, it could apply for grants, Selectperson Scott Richmond said.

“It’s what we should be aiming for,” member Sandra Grondin said. “It costs money.”

Town Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller mentioned a new grant program through the Governor’s Office of Policy and Innovation and the Future. The Community Resilience Partnership will provide $4.75 million over the next two years to fund projects that reduce energy use, he said.

With the amount of work needed, being ready for the first round in March would be difficult, Miller said. “The second round in September is more reasonable. I would be happy to work with you folks and the board moving forward.”

The grants are capped at $50,000 per town or $100,000 for collaboration with another town, Miller said. The town could use it for changing the lights (at the town office/fire station complex) and at the Brettuns Community Building, he said.

Cox estimated new bulbs would cost $500 to $600 at the Community Building.

Bake sales held at the building average from $500 to $700, and Litalien said she and her family are willing to use those proceeds for building needs.

Almost $10,000 has been put into the building since 2015, not including materials and supplies donated by businesses, she said.

Richmond said any town money spent would have to be approved by voters.

The town could still apply for the $50,000 state grant, Miller said.

Selectperson Tracey Martin suggested $5,000 be requested from voters this year.

“That would be good,” Cox said. “I think we could raise the rest, just have to work a bit harder.”

On Feb. 1 selectpersons were told the 40-year old furnace needed to be replaced and the fuel tank and hot water heater are rusted. Estimates to replace the furnace ranged from $5,000 to $11,000 but didn’t include the other items, they were told.

In March 2015 the town leased the building to the Livermore Community Center Association for $1. The selectpersons voted then to execute the Brettun Community Center lease as written.

At their last meeting selectpersons tabled a decision what to do about the building needs because they wanted more information on the lease.

In other business, the board voted 3-1 to accept the Butter Hill Road easement agreement with landowners Sherry L. Estes and Mark A. Luse for a turnaround and to pay them $250. Selectpersons Martin, Richmond and Randy Ouellette approved, Chairman Mark Chretien was opposed, and Selectperson Brett Deyling was absent.

Related Livermore postpones decision on taking property for a vehicle turnaround

“Sherry Estes asked us to pay $250 for the easement,” Miller said prior to the vote.

The money will be taken from the legal account.

« Previous

filed under: