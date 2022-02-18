FARMINGTON — Club sports at the University of Maine at Farmington bring students together in unique ways, and during the current pandemic, have provided a bond that helps students survive and thrive.

These unique student-led sports teams or sports-related organizations give students the opportunity to play a sport they love during their college years without the intensity of official athletic team responsibilities. This participation can boost a student’s physical fitness, emotional well-being, self-confidence, social interaction, time management and leadership skills.

“Not everyone wants to compete at a varsity level during their college years,” said Kirsten Swan, director of Student Leadership & Service and former coordinator for UMF Club Sports. “Club sports offer an easy-going, inclusive experience where students can stay fit and have fun, all valuable stress-relievers anytime, especially during the past year and a half.”

Farmington’s club sports include, Women’s and Men’s Rugby, Ultimate Disc, Equestrian, Dance, Cheer and Swimming. New clubs can be started by any student at UMF. All they need is a group of interested students. These individuals are responsible for creating a club constitution and are provided with an adviser and a coach.

“Participating in club sports helps students find balance in their college experience, and that may be one of the most valuable lessons in this past year,” said Swan.

Ali Banks, a UMF senior from Stow, Massachusetts, serves as the student intern for Farmington’s Club Sports at the campus Fitness & Recreation Center. A dedicated member of the Women’s Rugby Team, she is captain and president of the club. She sees to it that all students follow the provided Covid protocol, fill out any necessary forms and complete impact testing, if needed, so they are ready to participate.

“Club sports are a hidden gem at UMF,” said Banks. “Even though Covid limited our ability to meet or practice in-person for a while, students bonded over a common interest and worked together to keep the team going.”

Coping with the challenge of Covid became a common experience for students. Starting last spring, UMF, in concert with the UMaine System, worked diligently to create a safe-return policy for students to return to campus this fall. That was especially true for club sports participants and any student athlete.

A “safe return to play” policy was developed by college leadership for each sport to allow students to meet and practice in small groups. It includes wearing a mask, self-reporting any symptoms and weekly testing. All club sports athletes must test weekly, including 48 hours prior to competition.

The protocol has been successful in allowing students to safely gather and participate in a sport they love. It also created a kinship for club participants who have supported each other throughout the experience, even to scheduling their Covid testing as a group.

Leah Brackett, current club sports coordinator, sees students’ affinity for their sport as a strong connection that continues even after graduation.

“Students involved in club sports share a passion for their sport and it becomes an integral part of their identity,” said Brackett. “Many students are still involved with the sport they love after they graduate and continue participating in adult leagues and alumni games.”

Club sports coaches are often UMF alumni and individuals who participated in their favorite sport as students. Currently, UMF alumni serve as coaches for Men’s and Women’s Rugby, Equestrian and Cheer.

Jessica Cloutier, a recent graduate from Corinna in the University of Maine at Farmington’s Rehabilitation Services program, knows the value of club sports to a student’s well-being and their formative college experience.

Cloutier expressed her personal passion for horsemanship by starting the Equestrian Club at the Farmington University as a junior in 2019. She graduated in 2021 and now inspires students as a non-traditional teacher in a local nature-based education program and as the club’s part-time coach.

The UMF Equestrian Club currently boasts a roster of close to 15 UMF students who ride, groom, and care for horses at the Martin Woods Farm, a small, local working farm where Cloutier is currently a manager and educator. She helps club members and members of the general public of any age and ability have a positive horsemanship experience. Cloutier likes to say she has students from “2 to 92.”

“Working with horses is so beneficial. Students learn to be present, patient and flexible, all helpful attributes during stressful times,” said Cloutier. “My experience with the Equestrian club sport helped me feel confident in what I could accomplish as a student, and now as a coach, I feel it’s come full circle, and I am helping today’s students and my clients create a positive narrative for themselves.”

