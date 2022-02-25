AUGUSTA – Maine TREE Foundation, an Augusta-based non-profit focused on environmental education, announces the search for a new executive director. This vital organization educates and advocates for the sustainable use of the forest, and the ecological, economic, and social health of Maine’s forest community.

Now in its 33rd year, Maine TREE is the sponsor of Project Learning Tree, an award-winning nationwide environmental education curriculum; owns the 300-acre Holt Research Forest in Arrowsic; sponsors two summer Teachers’ tours of Maine’s Forests and Mills; and hosts the Maine Tree Farm Committee, and Certified Logging Professional Program.

The organization expects to review applications in March, conduct interviews in April, and complete the hiring process sometime in May.

The Maine TREE Foundation Board of Directors would like to thank outgoing Executive Director Jonathan Labonte for his work over the past two years. Jonathan accomplished more in his short tenure than anyone thought possible, and his efforts to organize the programs at Maine TREE puts the organization on a solid path moving forward.

Ethan Bessey, President of E D Bessey & Son and chair of the Maine TREE Foundation board of directors commented: “We would like to thank Jonathan for all he has done for the Maine TREE Foundation. Although we will miss working with him, we’re looking forward to finding another excellent executive director to guide us through our next period of growth and development.”

For more information, or to apply for the position, please contact the Maine TREE Foundation at [email protected], or call 207-621-9872. Applications (cover letter, resumé, and references) are due by March 15, 2022.

