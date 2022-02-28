FARMINGTON — A local woman pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking in crack cocaine in the Farmington area in April 2020.

Rebecca Haines, 42, pleaded guilty to unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs-crack cocaine as her attorney, Paul Corey, stood with her in Franklin County Unified Court. A charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs was dismissed.

Assistant Attorney General David Fisher told the court that then-Farmington Detective Jacob Richards received information that there appeared to be drug activity around Sandy River Terrace.

If the case had gone to trial, there would have been testimony that drugs were being sold from a vehicle. Richards, who is a sergeant with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, obtained a search warrant for the residence at Sandy River Terrace. Crack cocaine, baggies, scales, plastic baggies and other paraphernalia were found, according to Fisher.

Haines admitted to Richards that she had been selling cocaine in the area, Fisher said.

Judge Brent Davis accepted Haines’ guilty plea and sentenced her to four years to the Department of Corrections, all suspended, and one year of probation. She must pay a $400 fine, plus court surcharges and other fees.

