• Joshua R. Mosher Hine, 29, Temple, violation condition of release, Tuesday, Feb. 15, in Temple, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Heather M. Suffoletto, 35, Strong, aggravated forgery, Tuesday, Feb. 15, in Strong, $1,000 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Dakota W. Phifer, 26, New Sharon, fugitive from justice, Wednesday, Feb. 16, in New Sharon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jeffrey B. Johnson, 55, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, Feb. 17, in Farmington, $2,500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Gary N. Brosious Jr., 28, Wilton, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Thursday, Feb. 17, in Wilton, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Eric L. Edwards, 39, Jay, warrant failure to comply with sex offender registration, Friday, Feb. 18, in Jay, $100 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Korin E.M. Brown, 20, Jay, criminal trespass, Friday, Feb. 18, in Jay, $3,000 unsecured bail, Jay Police Department.

• Kristopher R. Woodward, 45, Stratton, warrant two counts failure to appear, Saturday, Feb. 19, in Eustis, $50 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Kasey L. Blodgett, 35, Farmington, violation condition of release, operating while license revoked, Saturday, Feb. 19, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Janessa L. Thomas, 31, Phillips, warrant burglary, Saturday, Feb. 19, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Michael D. Deschenes, 32, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence, Sunday, Feb. 20, in Farmington, $3,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Jason A. Rackliffe, 37, Wilton, domestic violence assault, Sunday, Feb. 20, in Wilton, $3,000 unsecured bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Spencer C. Knox, 27, Carthage, domestic violence assault, probation hold, Tuesday, Feb. 22, in Carthage, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• David Cantu, 26, McComb, Mississippi, warrant failure to appear, Tuesday, Feb. 22, in New Sharon, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Alisha E. Buck, 30, Winthrop, two warrants failure to appear, Wednesday, Feb. 23, in Wilton, released to Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, Wilton Police Department.

• Janessa L. Loren, 31, Phillips, violation condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked, Friday, Feb. 25, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Dustin J. Upham, 25, Warren, operating under the influence, Saturday, Feb. 26, in Strong, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• George F. Wheeler, 23, Jay, disorderly conduct on Saturday, Feb. 26, in Jay, $100 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Phillip D. Smith, 19, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence, Saturday, Feb. 26, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Matthew J. Lancaster, 30, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Sunday, Feb. 27, in Farmington, $1,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Kaci M. Bates, 21, Farmington, operating under the influence, Sunday, Feb. 27, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Jonathan T. Ridley, 31, Winthrop, Sunday, Feb. 27, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

