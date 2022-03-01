FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to change the county clerk position to county administrator and to develop a salary based on a 40-hour workweek.

There was no discussion by commissioners on the reason for the change.

Former Clerk Julia “Julie” Magoon took an indefinite leave of absence May 28, 2021, and later that year the commission appointed Vickie Braley as interim clerk.

On Feb. 15, Magoon entered into a general release and settlement agreement for $1 with Commissioners Terry Brann of Wilton, Clyde Barker of Strong and Lance Harvell of Farmington.

As part of the agreement, Magoon, who served the county for more than 20 years, had to voluntarily resign and waive any and all claims to reemployment in any capacity in Franklin County government.

All parties also agreed to keep the facts of the settlement confidential, according to the eight-page general release and settlement agreement.

Magoon previously declined to talk about the agreement, and there has been no mention of why the settlement was needed.

Also, commissioners agreed to a 40-hour workweek for Tiffany Baker, county human resource specialist and administrative assistant. She was hired in May for a 37.5-hour workweek at $25 an hour. She began her duties June 1.

They also voted to accept the resignation of Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Hardy, who plans to retire May 31.

Commissioners Brann and Harvell attended Tuesday’s meeting. Clyde Barker was absent.

