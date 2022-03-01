FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to change the county clerk position to county administrator and to develop a salary based on a 40-hour workweek.
There was no discussion by commissioners on the reason for the change.
Former Clerk Julia “Julie” Magoon took an indefinite leave of absence May 28, 2021, and later that year the commission appointed Vickie Braley as interim clerk.
On Feb. 15, Magoon entered into a general release and settlement agreement for $1 with Commissioners Terry Brann of Wilton, Clyde Barker of Strong and Lance Harvell of Farmington.
As part of the agreement, Magoon, who served the county for more than 20 years, had to voluntarily resign and waive any and all claims to reemployment in any capacity in Franklin County government.
All parties also agreed to keep the facts of the settlement confidential, according to the eight-page general release and settlement agreement.
Magoon previously declined to talk about the agreement, and there has been no mention of why the settlement was needed.
Also, commissioners agreed to a 40-hour workweek for Tiffany Baker, county human resource specialist and administrative assistant. She was hired in May for a 37.5-hour workweek at $25 an hour. She began her duties June 1.
They also voted to accept the resignation of Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Hardy, who plans to retire May 31.
Commissioners Brann and Harvell attended Tuesday’s meeting. Clyde Barker was absent.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
News
Brunswick aerospace company conducts successful rocket engine test
-
The Bethel Citizen
Tell us about Bethel
-
The Bethel Citizen
Gem doing its bit to protect community
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford’s Matt Delamater scores role in George Clooney film alongside Ben Affleck
-
Advertiser Democrat
Otisfield approves temporary moratorium on commercial solar farms