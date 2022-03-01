LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted Tuesday to uphold Town Manager Amanda Allen’s decision to terminate the town clerk, board Chairman Jeff Bryant said.

Town Clerk Amy Byron of Livermore Falls was terminated last week and has appealed Allen’s decision, he said.

No reason for her termination was given Tuesday.

The decision by Bryant and Selectmen Jim Long, Will Kenniston and Rodney Heikkinen was unanimous, Bryant said. Board Vice Chairman Ernie Souther was absent.

The action followed an executive session.

Byron was hired as a counter clerk in Livermore Falls in June 2020. She was given duties of tax collector, registrar of voters and general assistance director.

She had previously worked as elected treasurer and administrative assistant to the Livermore Select Board. She resigned her administrative assistant position when she came to work in Livermore Falls.

She resigned her Livermore treasurer position in November 2020.

Livermore Falls selectmen voted unanimously in mid-May 2021 to appoint Byron as town clerk.

