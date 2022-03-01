WELD — Tom Skolfield and Rebecca Durant-Vining won seats on the Budget Committee in Tuesday’s municipal elections.

Skolfield, a former selectperson, received 47 votes and Durant-Vining got 66 for the two three-year seats. Ernestine Hutchinson, the third candidate, received 40.

This was the first time members were elected to the Budget Committee. Previously, selectpersons appointed members.

In uncontested races, Select Board Chairman Richard Doughty received 81 votes for a three-year term, while Naomi Doughty received 80 votes to be reelected to a five-year term on the Planning Board.

