JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay announces their Friday Take Out Meal Menu. March 4, Pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, chili and chocolate chip blondes for dessert for $12. March 11 will be ham boiled dinner, potato, carrots, turnip, cabbage and brownies for dessert, also $12. Meals begins serving at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

FARMINGTON — Fish chowder take out meal, Wednesday, March 02, March 09, March 16, & March 23 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Price: Free —Donations accepted. Fish Chowder Take Out at Trinity United Methodist Church in Farmington, Maine.

Every Wed. morning the Trinity UMC cooks and special biscuit maker, cook up delicious fresh biscuits and larges pots of fish chowder for the community to enjoy! The take out meal can be picked up at the front door on Wed. at 11:30-12:30 each week through the months of Jan., Feb. and March. Cancellations due to bad weather will be announce on WKTJ and channels 6 & 8 .

Please feel free to come and enjoy helping us some day. We really enjoy seeing the familiar faces each year. Donations are always appreciated to help us with our mission work in the local community. We look forward to seeing you soon! Thank you for your generosity and support for the last 25+ years.