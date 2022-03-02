RANGELEY — Rangeley’s Friends of the Arts group are looking for volunteers for their after school arts program. Our children have suffered the most from the isolation and social distancing caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Depression and social regression are at an all time high.

If you are looking for ways to get “back to normal” and want to give back to your community, the RFA’s after school arts program, CASA, is looking for volunteers to share their craft, play games, or just spend time with our students ages 12-18.

Whether one day or once a month they, and we, will greatly appreciate your time. FMI on how to volunteer please call (207) 864-5000. For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.

