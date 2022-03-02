REGION — This spring, artist and researcher E. Saffronia Downing, will investigate the impacts of Maine’s pulp & paper industry on social and environmental landscapes. Through oral history and environmental storytelling, this project will unfold paper-stories written in Maine’s woods and waterways.

In collaboration with the Colby College Museum of Art’s Lunder Institute for American Art and Colby’s Buck Lab for Climate and Environment, Downing will gather a constellation of perspectives from paper-mill workers, engineers, foresters, loggers, ecologists, and land practitioners. Downing is currently seeking participants for oral history interviews. If you would like to share your story, please contact [email protected] or call (410) 967- 4980.

