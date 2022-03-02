LIVERMORE — At the Feb. 20 North Livermore Baptist Church service the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns that were sung was “Come, Christians, Join to Sing”, “O Worship the King” and “Great is Thy Faithfulness”. The service was concluded with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “It’s Impossible, or is it?” and reading the scriptures from Jeremiah 32:17, 27. Pastor Bonnie starting out speaking about how life can be overwhelming to us. She asked the congregation to think about something in their life that seems impossible. She explained that we all have had things in our lives in our past and maybe right now that seems impossible to happen. We want something so bad but not sure how it could ever happen, it would take a miracle for it to happen.

Pastor Bonnie talked about things that happened in the Bible that seemed impossible but became possible with God’s touch. She talked about Abraham and Sarah, wanting a child, but having Sarah being ninety, she didn’t think that was a possibility. With God’s plan, she gave birth to a son. The Red Sea was parted for the Israelites to get to safety and then the waters came back down on the enemies.

The possibility of Daniel surviving the lion’s den didn’t seem possible, but with God it happened and Daniel walked out of the den alive. She went on to the New Testament when the impossibility of a virgin girl becoming pregnant with the Son of God came a reality. Jesus fed over 5000 people with three small loaves of bread and two fish and had left overs, and did it again with 4000 people at a gathering a few days later with seven loaves of bread and a few small fish.

Pastor Bonnie explained that there are many more miracles in the Bible, especially the one about our Savior, Jesus. How he came to earth as a baby, fully God, yet fully human, grew up and became our sacrifice on a cross and died. The miracle that God created through all this was that Jesus rose on the third day and showed the world (and Satan too) that He was alive, that He overcame death. Because of this miracle, we can have eternal life through Jesus. The miracle for Christians is that when we leave this world, we will continue to live on in Heaven with Jesus.

There is no limit to what God can do for us. There isn’t anything He can’t do if He wants to. He is powerful, mighty, limitless, the created of all things, especially miracles. We cannot create miracles, but God can through His Will in our lives. God is also all knowing. Nothing happens that God does not know about. Nothing is too difficult for Him, He knows our struggles and the pain we endure, He knows what we are thinking before we know it.

He also knows the sins we commit before we confess them to Him and ask for forgiveness. The best part is that God is always near us. He never leaves us abandon. Where ever we are, He is there. If we don’t feel God is with us, it is us that has moved away from Him, not God moving away from us. He has promised in His Word that He will never leave or forsake us.

For us to believe in the fact that God can do all things, we must believe in His sovereignty. He is in control of everything. Even when we are going through the tough times, God is still in control, nothing happens outside the Will of God. We, as Christians, should know that when we feel like giving up, we need to remember that God has everything under control in a loving and wise way for the good of His people. We need to trust in God’s power in our lives.

When we see no end to our situations, God does. We need to trust in Him that can do all things. If He can create this world with the sound of His voice, He can do things through and for you. What do we get when we place our trust in God? We will get in return hope, joy, and peace from Him. Romans 15:13 says, “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” God specializes in miracles. He can create a miracle in your life if you trust Him and believe in Him through His Son, Jesus Christ.

Announcements listed in the bulletin was that the congregation will be collecting any kind of dry pasta for the Food Pantry in the month of March. Bible Study begins at 1 p.m. every Tuesday. Deacons and Trustees meeting on March 5. If there is snow on the roof, do not park by the side of the church. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday’s from 9 a.m. to noon. When there is no school due to the weather, Pastor Bonnie will not be in the office and all events of that day will be cancelled.

