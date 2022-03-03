FARMINGTON — Selectmen voted unanimously Wednesday to keep $350,000 for road paving in the proposed 2022 budget, even though contractor and supply shortages may prevent the work being done.

“Contractor’s schedules are 85% booked for this coming season,” Philip Hutchins, public works department head, said. “There’s about a six-month back order on drainage culverts.”

Typically projects aren’t put out to bid until after the annual Town Meeting, usually held in late March, but with that pushed back until May everything will be postponed, he said. The 30-day bid process will set things back to June, drainage products won’t be available until November, and culverts need to be installed before paving, Hutchins noted.

The road budget could be cut to the $300,000 approved last year or keep the extra to pre-buy materials and get a head start for next year, he said. If a $300,000 the budget is approved, the second phase of the High Street project will be finished but nothing more, Hutchins said.

“The overseas conflict is driving petroleum prices up; how long this conflict lasts is hard to say,” Hutchins when asked if he foresees construction costs going down next year.

“This is a real kick in the teeth,” Selectman Stephan Bunker said. “It’s disappointing how the whole economy and market has shifted.”

“I would lean toward leaving it in the budget; it’s there for a reason,” Selectman Michael Fogg said. “Next year when (Hutchins) is ready to solidify contracts the money is already there and he can do his business, not have to wait until the March town meeting. I don’t feel this budget needs to be cut, the money we allocate for it will go for the very same thing. Put it in reserve.”

“I agree … it will help put us in a better position for 2023,” Selectman Scott Landry said.

“With the Russian conflict going on, you’re looking at a 60% increase this spring,” Hutchins said. A 15-inch culvert that was $345 for a 20-foot section is now $552, he noted. The budget for culverts is normally $15,000, he said.

Last year, binder for pavement cost $68 per ton, today it is $110 per ton, Hutchins said. There is 20% inflation for nonpetroleum products, he noted.

“I’m inclined to keep it in,” Selectman Matthew Smith said. If it’s not used it can be held until needed.

“It would be a way to reduce the budget,” Selectman Joshua Bell said. “I think the public would rather us have money to fix roads, find other places to save money rather than take it from roads.”

Selectmen voted 4-1 to accept the warrant as written. Bell voted in opposition.

At a special meeting Feb. 24, the board postponed the annual meeting — it was moved from March 28 to April 25 — to May 9, agreed to hold an executive session Wednesday to discuss employee compensation, then voted to approve the warrant at their meeting Tuesday, March 8.

Consultation with the town’s lawyer determined the executive session would have been illegal unless the discussion was about someone specific, Smith said.

Budgets discussions are a public process, Bunker said. An executive session about employees must be about performance, behavior, discipline or legal issue, he said.

In January, the board approved an $8.5 million budget for 2022, up $1.65 million over 2021. It’s a 24.6% increase.

A 7.3% cost-of-living adjustment was factored into the budget, plus additional pay increases to bring employees more in line with what similar towns pay.

“Each year there is a knee-jerk reaction to a budget that is increasing,” Fogg said.

“I think 24.6% causes that knee-jerk reaction,” Bell said.

“I will admit this budget process has been somewhat chaotic,” Smith said. “This was our learning year, we all make mistakes. Some of us didn’t communicate enough or give enough guidance.”

“If you do have an opinion, you have a love for this town,” Smith said. It’s time to put it to town meeting, let the voters debate it, he noted.

