ANDOVER — Residents chose Jeffrey Elkie as their new selectman during a special election Tuesday.
The only candidate on the ballot, Elkie received 40 votes for a three-year term. There were 14 write-ins, Town Clerk Melinda Averill said Wednesday.
Elkie succeeds Mark Thurston who resigned in January, leaving only Joe Luce and Brian Mills on the board. Therefore, Tuesday’s election for a third selectman was held prior to the annual elections in June.
Averill said nomination papers will be available Monday for one selectman and two school board representatives. Luce’s term is up in June.
Nomination papers must be returned to the town clerk by April 14.
