REGION — Join A Family for ME on March 29, from 6-8 p.m., for a live, virtual conversation about becoming a foster/adoptive parent in Maine. Foster and adoptive parents will be joining professionals to answer your questions not only about foster care and adoption, but also about what it means to parent youth from various backgrounds, identities, and cultures.
If you’ve ever considered foster care or adoption, this is a great opportunity to learn more and meet members of the community. For more information, contact A Family for ME/Stephanie Eklund at [email protected]
You will learn how to support youth with diverse backgrounds, and the need for more diverse resource parents and the licensing process. And also meet current foster and adoptive parents
Registration closes March 26. Or email: [email protected] for more information. The event will be presented via Zoom. To register please go to: https://afamilyformemaine.org/ or https://www.tickettailor.com/events/afamilyforme/647158 for a virtual open house!
